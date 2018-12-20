Top Stories of 2018 on ABC7Chicago.com

CHICAGO (WLS) --The sad, the silly, the inspirational - 2018 was a memorable year in news. Check out our lists of the most-read stories on ABC7Chicago.com
TOP 7 LOCAL NEWS STORIES
Mercy Hospital Shooting: 4 dead, including Chicago Officer Samuel Jimenez and gunman
Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck at school bus stop in Rochester, Indiana; driver charged
66 shot, 12 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Jason Van Dyke Verdict: Chicago officer found guilty in Laquan McDonald shooting trial
Chicago police release body cam video of South Shore police shooting
Whitney Young HS senior with autism found stabbed to death
Chicago Shooting: CPD commander fatally shot at Thompson Center in Loop ID'd
TOP 7 STORIES ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Man shot in head on Facebook Live sits up, speaks after 4 months
California Southwest gate agent mocks 5-year-old girl's name, posts boarding pass on social media
Police: Officer violated policy when he used Taser on 11-year-old shoplifting suspect
Animal rescue group says dumped pit bull died after suffering physical and sexual abuse
23 French bulldog puppies rescued from Texas brought to Chicago for adoption
Lottery winner dies weeks after cashing in $1 million scratch-off ticket
Bill Cosby found guilty on all charges in Andrea Constand sex assault retrial
TOP 7 VIDEOS:
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence hits Carolinas
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn, single winning ticket sold for $1.6B jackpot
Father of 43 children found beaten in West Side home
TOP 7 MOST-SEARCHED STORIES
Winning Mega Millions numbers drawn for $1.6 billion jackpot
200M eggs recalled over salmonella fears in 9 states
Gamers were specifically targeted by Jacksonville shooting suspect, police say
Justice for Junior: Teen fatally stabbed in case of mistaken identity, police say
Photos show rapper Tekashi69 involved in multiple violent acts, prosecutor says
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight during NY Fashion Week party
Who are George HW Bush's children and grandchildren?