Chicago protest in Union Park calls for city to defund Chicago Police Department

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A protest on Chicago's Near West Side Friday is calling on the city to redirect funds from the Chicago Police Department and into the city's schools and social services.

Organizers said CPD current receives about 40% of the city's operating budget, which could be going to social services and education. They are demanding the that police are defunded and demilitarized, that CPD and the National Guard stand down immediately, that the city-wide curfew end immediately, that all protesters be released from custody, that CPD funds are redirected to CPD, PPE equipment, COVID-19 testing and rent relief, and that the city forms the Civilian Police Accountability Council (CPAC) immediately.

Protesters arrived at Union Park starting at 6 p.m. A rally was scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and after that the group will march through the neighborhoods of the Near West Side.
