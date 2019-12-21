holiday

How to send your wish for 2020 flying through Times Square on New Year's Eve

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- New Year's Eve in Times Square is a worldwide symbol of hopes and dreams for the new year, but as 2020 rings in, wishes will literally take flight.

For the fifth year in a row, the actual confetti released when the ball drops will have wishes written on them from people around the world.

There are two ways to submit your "wishfetti."

1. Visit the "Wishing Wall"

If you are in New York City anytime during the month of December, you can make your wish in person between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. up until December 29 at the New Year's Eve Wishing Wall. It's located in Times Square on the Broadway Plaza between 46th and 47th streets.



2. Submit your wish online

If you share your wish on Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #ConfettiWish, or fill out the online form, the Times Square Alliance will print your wish on confetti for you.

Note: Any wishes submitted after Dec. 28 will be used the following year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytimes squarenew york citynew year's eveholidaynew year's eve eventtimes square
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOLIDAY
Crystal Lake Food Pantry serves more than 1M meals each year
Experience a Victorian Christmas in San Francisco at the Great Dickens Christmas Fair
Chicago bars ramp up safety measures during holidays
Ice skate on a rooftop with skyline views of NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man thrown into display case during Loop robbery: CPD
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
5 injured, including 3 children, in Lake Shore Drive crash
CPS teacher collects over 1,000 gifts for students in Bronzeville
Trump blasts Christian magazine that called for his removal
Woman, baby killed in unincorporated Lake Villa crash, 4 injured
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, very mild Saturday
Show More
Top 10 Chicago News Stories of 2019
Inmate briefly escapes custody at Bridgeview courthouse
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
Babies given antibiotics have higher risk of allergies, study says
CPD officer guilty of murder in off-duty shooting death of neighbor
More TOP STORIES News