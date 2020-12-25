Son of concealed carry license holder killed in Bridgeport attempted carjacking given gifts

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Bridgeport community came together to bring Christmas gifts to the 4-year-old son of a man who was killed during an attempted carjacking Monday night.Chicago police said Shuai Guan was shot and killed when he got out of his Jeep near 30th and Union to check his mail. Police said while he was doing that, a car pulled up and someone appeared to ask for his keys. Guan refused, called 911 and reported that he was being robbed by someone in a white Jeep.While on the phone with 911, he walked away and was followed by two cars, police said. People in the cars then opened fire, according to police. He was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene.Community activist Andrew Holmes helped deliver the gifts to Guan's son. Holmes is asking people in the area to check their surveillance cameras to see if they have video that could help solve the crime.Guan was a concealed-carry license holder, but a police spokeswoman said a police report did not say if he had a gun when he was shot.