bizarre

California man trapped in winery equipment for 2 days rescued by sheriff's deputies

EMBED <>More Videos

Sonoma Co. deputies rescue man stuck in farm equipment for 2 days

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- A man was rescued from the shaft of a vineyard fan outside Santa Rosa Tuesday morning after being stuck there for two days, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

The man told deputies he crawled into the tight space because he wanted to take pictures of the farm equipment.

However, deputies say they found more methamphetamine on him than camera equipment.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office wants to charge him for trespassing and drug possession, along with violating his probation and pre-trial release agreement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiabizarremethamphetaminemethu.s. & worldinvestigationtrespassing
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIZARRE
Tokyo stabbing: Man dressed as Joker injures 17 on train: witnesses
Woman steals Amazon van with driver inside after knife threats
Garden statues turn out to be ancient Egyptian relics, sell for $265K
Man dressed as Michael Myers arrested on TX beach
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News