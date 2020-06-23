chicago proud

Chicago Proud: 12-year-old student's 'Soul Train' documentary gains national attention

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side student's school project is now finding a national audience and it's all because of an iconic television show which got its start in Chicago.

Avery Kelley, 12, wrote, produced and directed a documentary called "Soul Train Soul Change" for school history project on breaking barriers.

"My parents watched it, my grandparents watched it, so knowing how it broke barriers for them kind of made me think this would be a good project to do," said Kelly.

Her film on the groundbreaking TV show was originally just for her class at the Keller Regional Gifted Center in the city's Mount Greenwood neighborhood.

It turned out so well that it won several competitions and has now been selected for a student showcase at the National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington DC.

And just like Don Cornelius, this budding filmmaker could be on her way to becoming a media mogul. She's already has her own production company and a YouTube talkshow called "Tweendom."

"I feel like my dream at the very moment is to be the very youngest screenwriter for a major series that I've written on like a major platform," said Kelley. "I hope that can happen before I'm 18."
