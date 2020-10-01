South Holland firefighter, 29, dies after dive training exercise; remembered in somber Chicago procession

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A procession began early Thursday morning from Northwestern Memorial Hospital to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
A south suburban South Holland firefighter in his 20s died after a dive training exercise in Kankakee Wednesday afternoon. The incident took place at Haigh Quarry.
Dylan Cunningham, 29, of Thornton died at 10:40 p.m. Wednesday at Northwestern Hospital, according to the Cook County medical examiner.
South Holland and Kankakee County officials did not immediately provide additional information about the circumstances surrounding the incident. It's not clear for how long Cunningham worked at the department.
South Holland officials were flying the flag at half-mast early Thursday and bunting could also be seen.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
