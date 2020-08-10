Chicago looting: South Loop assesses damage to downtown businesses after night of unrest

Residents and business owners are working to assess the damage and begin the cleanup process.
The Binny's liquor store south of downtown was one of the many stores destroyed.
Shattered windows, cash registers ripped from countertops and a trail of liquor bottles is just some of the damage the can be seen scattered on the streets as the looters grabbed anything and everything they could.
The store safe at the Binny's was spared, but it appears there was an attempt to take it. Suspects managed to rip it out of the wall but were apparently unable to open it so they left it behind on the floor.
Looters also broke into the wine cellar and stole bottles of Dom Perignon, but left behind a lot of very expensive bottles of wine without well-known brand names.
The Target Roosevelt Rd. also appeared to be broken into.
A neighborhood volunteer was seen busy cleaning up the mess that included boxes and Styrofoam from big-screen TVs that have been stolen out of the side door of the store.
Wig from a beauty supply shop in the area were also stolen from the front window display, but it seems most everything else in the store was left alone.
The recent looting attack has the Chicago-area reeling after just beginning to recover from June's crime spree.