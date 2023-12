Six boys were arrested after a report of a disturbance near East 11th Street and Michigan Avenue in the South Loop, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police arrested six people after a reported disturbance in the South Loop on Saturday night.

It happened near East 11th Street and Michigan Avenue, and the six boys have been charged with reckless conduct.

When an ABC7 crew arrived on the scene, there was a large police presence with dozens of officers.

Police did not immediately provide information on what happened and what led to the boys' arrests.

