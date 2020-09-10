South Loop SWAT standoff ends with 1 in custody, police say

Hostage situation initially reported but later proved unfounded, police said
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said an armed man was taken into custody after a barricade situation in the South Loop Thursday.

The arrest was made at about 12:45 p.m. and no one was injured, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A SWAT team responded to an apartment building in the area of 14ht Street and Wabash Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police initially said a man was being held at gunpoint after a failed robbery attempt, but later Thursday afternoon amended their account to say he was alone during the barricade situation.

Police also said that when SWAT negotiators made contact with the man inside the apartment, the man told them there were multiple people inside and multiple guns. When the man eventually fired shots inside the apartment, SWAT officers entered and found the man alone with a one handgun, police said.

Streets were blocked off in the area and some residents in the 1400 S Wabash complex were told to shelter in place.

No charges have been filed. The man was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.
