Chicago shooting: 4 shot inside South Shore restaurant, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were injured in a shooting at a South Side restaurant on Saturday night, police said.

The shooting happened in the South Shore neighborhood's 2400 block of East 72nd Street just after 9 p.m., police said. Three armed people, described as males of unknown ages, got out of a vehicle and fired shots into the restaurant from outside.

Three men and one woman were injured in the shooting, and were all transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Police said two 29-year-old men and one 32-year-old man were shot in the legs. A 29-year-old woman was shot in the ear.

There is no one in custody and Area One Detectives are investigating.

