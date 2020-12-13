chicago proud

Chicago coat drive hosted by South Shore Drill Team meant as 'thank you' to community

Chicago police, Cook County Sheriff's Office also contributed donations
By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Chicago's West Side Sunday, the South Shore Drill Team was organizing a community coat drive.

"There's a need here in the city of Chicago," said Stella Natufe, with the drill team. "So many people are struggling financially due to the pandemic, and Chicago can be a very, very cold place."

Natufe calls this a "thank you" for the community.

"The donations are a combined effort of the purple group covenant army, the Chicago Police Department and a Cook County Sheriff's Department," she said.

RELATED: Chicago family honors grandparents by writing to Christmas cards to senior pen pals

The event included coats for all ages, plus hats, gloves and a drill team performance.

"We do so much to keep children off the streets and keep them active, so being able to give back to the community and show other children that they can do what we do also," drill team member Kira Rutledge said.

Rutledge is also embracing the giving spirit.

RELATED: Chicago 7-year-old raises money for hospital's pandemic gear
EMBED More News Videos

Hayley has already raised more than $14,000.



"A lot of things that we're unsure of, so I feel like if there's one thing we can be certain, that giving back will help other people that are in need," she said.

Bert Kenerson is among those appreciating this gesture.

"It's a great day," the South Side resident said. "I work for a youth advocacy program, so I came to get my young men some coats. You have families that need certain things, small things like coats; it may seem small to them, but to the child is something that's a necessity."

Hopefully there were more families Sunday with less worry, thanks to this coat drive.
