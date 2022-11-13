South Shore shooting: Store clerk dies after shot by attempted robber who was killed by CCL holder

Ali Hassan has been identified by family as the store clerk killed during an attempted robbery at a South Short grocery store Friday night.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is new information on Friday's attempted robbery and deadly shooting in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.

A relative of the victim who was shot inside a family grocery store spoke to ABC7.

Investigators said two people were killed, including the alleged offender, as the attempted robbery quickly turned fatal, leaving nothing but devastation.

"My uncle Ali, I look up to him as a role model, as a standup human being. Part of the reason of who I am today is because of him," said Khalid Hassan, the victim's nephew.

One of Ali Hassan's nephews lovingly remembers his favorite uncle just hours after the 63 year old grocery store owner was shot and killed during a robbery attempt near 73rd Street and Coles Avenue.

"He's the most standup guy, caring guy. He cared," Khalid said. "If you were around him, he always had good energy, always a positive individual."

A single bouquet of flowers was left at the grocery store's door to express the sorrow felt as a family and a neighborhood mourn.

"I just seen him yesterday to be honest. It's super unfortunate to hear what happened," said Luis Perry, a neighborhood resident/

The Chicago Police Department said the husband and father died Friday night during an exchange of gunfire inside his family's South Shore grocery store.

Neighborhood resident and stylist Tashyra Jones was doing a client's hair when her security camera captured the moment gunfire erupted.

"I just heard the gunshots ring. So I asked her, 'Did you hear that?' She's like yeah, so we just got on the floor," Jones recalled.

Investigators said it unfolded around 6:30 Friday night after a 24-year-old would-be robber walked into the store, pulled out a gun and allegedly tried to rob the business.

That's when Hassan's relatives said one of the two other male family members working in the store, who has a valid firearm owner's ID card and a conceal carry license, pulled out his own weapon and shot the armed thief, who in turn shot Ali.

"When he came home from the police department, he and my cousin who were there when it happened, he came home devastated. I've never seen him like that," Khalid said.

Witnesses said the would-be robber ran from the store after being hit, but collapsed and died on the sidewalk about a block away.

Ali was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but could not be saved.

Saturday afternoon, relatives and friends gathered at the family's west suburban home to support one another, as Khalid remembers his uncle as the man he one day hopes to be.

"My mission in life is everything I do going to go back to him," Khalid said.

The other person in the store was not hurt. Police said they have recovered three guns from the crime scene. The two weapons involved in the shootout and another gun behind a store counter. The shooting is still under investigation.

