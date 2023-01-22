4 seriously hurt in Chicago fire truck crash on Stevenson Expressway, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were seriously hurt after an SUV crashed into a Chicago fire truck on the Southwest Side, officials said.

The crash happened early Sunday morning on the outbound Stevenson Expressway at Cicero Avenue.

Details are limited, but Chicago fire officials said the truck was stopped at another accident scene when it was hit.

Officials said no firefighters were hurt in the crash. Further information was not immediately available.