Beverly, Morgan Park ready to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at South Side Irish Parade 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A beloved Saint Patrick's Day tradition is returning to the South Side.

On Sunday, March 17, thousands will line Western Avenue for the 2024 South Side Irish Saint Patrick's Day parade.

The parade starts at noon in Chicago's Beverly and Morgan Park communities. Organizers call it the largest community-based parade outside of Ireland.

Participants will march south down Western Avenue from 103rd Street to 115th Street. The parade will last approximately two hours.

Mary Kate Barron, is this year's parade queen, and Holly Buckendahl, chief executive officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana will be the grand marshal.

After the parade, there will be a party with food, drinks and fun for kids.

