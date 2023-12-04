2 SIU-Carbondale students from Chicago suburbs killed in downstate crash

Wolfgang W. Gustaveson of Park Ridge and Francis M. Martinez of Des Plaines were killed in a Carbondale, Illinois crash Monday.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two Southern Illinois University students from the Chicago suburbs died Monday morning in a truck crash downstate, Carbondale police said.

The Jackson County Coroner's Office said Wolfgang W. Gustaveson, 19, of Park Ridge and Francis M. Martinez, 18, of Des Plaines were attending Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and lived on-campus.

Police said the crash happened sometime before 7:45 a.m. in the 1500-block of North Illinois Avenue. Two trucks crashed head-on near a school bus, according to police.

The sole occupant of the southbound vehicle suffered serious injuries, and was taken to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

The SIU students were in the northbound vehicle, and were pronounced dead on the scene as a result of the crash, police said.

"The City of Carbondale is extremely sorry for the loss of these young men, and extends our deepest sympathy to their families and loved ones," officials said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Carbondale police at (618) 549-2121, Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).