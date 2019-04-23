Special prosecutor to be appointed in Jedidiah Brown case

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special prosecutor will need to be appointed in a case involving community activist Jedidiah Brown.
Brown was arrested last July during protests with police, who said he punched and kicked officers.
An attorney representing the officers said a special prosecutor should be appointed. They claim Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has a conflict of interest because she knows Brown.
Brown was seen standing behind Foxx at a recent Rainbow Push event.
The Cook County State's Attorney's Office recused itself from the case on Tuesday. They did not fight the petition for a special prosecutor.
