Special prosecutor to be appointed in Jedidiah Brown case

A judge may decide Tuesday whether a special prosecutor should be appointed in a case involving a community activist.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A special prosecutor will need to be appointed in a case involving community activist Jedidiah Brown.

Brown was arrested last July during protests with police, who said he punched and kicked officers.

An attorney representing the officers said a special prosecutor should be appointed. They claim Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx has a conflict of interest because she knows Brown.

Brown was seen standing behind Foxx at a recent Rainbow Push event.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office recused itself from the case on Tuesday. They did not fight the petition for a special prosecutor.
