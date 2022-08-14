Spirit Airlines fight: Video shows confrontation between agent, customer at DFW Airport

Since the video was uploaded, Spirit Airlines said the agent was employed through a local partner company and has been suspended.

A fight between a Spirit Airlines agent and a customer at DFW Airport in Dallas, TX was caught on camera. The video has since gone viral.

DALLAS -- A viral video captured an ugly dispute between a Spirit Airlines agent and a customer in Texas on Thursday, WFAA reported.

A professional cinematographer happened to capture it on his personal smart phone. The video out of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport has gone viral, and the man who shot it is used to filming.

"I did a stint with National Geographic, and it's all about getting as close to the action as you possibly can," Thomas Shannon said.

Shannon is a professional cinematographer who was flying from Dallas to Tanzania, where he is now to work on a documentary.

"I'm at the Panda Express. We hear yelling and I just dropped my food on the counter run over as fast as I can just to see what's going on," Shannon recalled. "I think we need to have the dialogue of, of, you know, physical violence safety at the airport. Why, why airports so are so dangerous."

"And I would just encourage everybody to, to really have an honest conversation about this video and ask themselves what they would do, what they should do," Shannon said.

"And I would just encourage everybody to, to really have an honest conversation about this video and ask themselves what they would do, what they should do," Shannon said.

Spirit Airlines said it is aware of the incident and is cooperating with local law enforcement. There's no word yet as to if any charges will be filed.

