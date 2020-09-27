sports

49ers legend Joe Montana saves grandchild from suspected home intruder, deputies say

Jan. 28, 1990: 49ers quarterback Joe Montana raises his helmet toward the crowd following the team's 55-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXIV in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Lennox McLennon, File)

MALIBU, Calif. -- 49ers legend and Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and his wife intervened during the kidnapping of their 9-month-old grandchild at their home in Malibu Saturday night, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Sunday.

Known for winning four Super Bowl titles and two MVP awards with the Niners, "Joe Cool" found himself confronting an alleged kidnapper.

Montana and his wife, Jennifer, were in their Malibu home when a 39-year-old woman entered the home, according to law enforcement.

The sheriff's department says deputies were "flagged" down by Montana around 5 p.m. Saturday after he said woman entered his home, kidnapped the child and later, left the home without the child.

RELATED: Joe Montana combats chronic pain with Stimwave Technology

The sheriff's department said the child was sleeping in a playpen when a woman entered the home and took the child, holding her in her arms.

Montana and his wife confronted the suspect and after a "tussle," Montana was able to take the child from the suspect's arms, according to the sheriff's department.

The suspect left the scene, but deputies later tracked her down and she was arrested on kidnapping and burglary charges.

"The suspect fled to a nearby house, where she was located and arrested by Malibu/Lost Hills Deputies," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

The suspect has been identified as Sodsai Dalzell.

She is being held in police custody on $150,000 bail.

RELATED: Joe Montana asks for Candlestick street to also honor Dwight Clark

No was one was injured during the incident.

In a tweet Sunday, the Hall of Fame quarterback said it was a scary situation.



"Thank you to everyone who has reached out,' Montana said. "Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time."

Montana, considered one of the greatest quarterbacks on all-time, is no stranger to attempted crime, or at least for his likeness. It was just one year ago when a man was arrested for vandalizing the Joe Montana "Catch" statue at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., according to police.

See more stories on the San Francisco 49ers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssan franciscomalibusan francisco 49erscrimecelebrity crimenflhall of fameintruderkidnappingfootballfamilysportspolice
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Football great Joe Montana joins investment in legal marijuana operator
Timeline of San Francisco 49ers Super Bowls
SPORTS
Tips on 'homegating' during Bears game
Bubba Wallace to drive for Michael Jordan in 2021 season
Nike says Kaepernick jersey sold out in less than 1 minute
Big Ten football to return next month
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 1,604 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths
IL student-athletes, parents announce upcoming lawsuit regarding fall sports
Stabbed woman's body pulled from Chicago River North Branch: CPD
No charges yet filed in girl's East Garfield Park stabbing death
Newsviews: Graduated Tax Amendment
Activism comes to life in Goodman Theatre show
Gary police shoot homicide suspect: Indiana officials
Show More
West Pullman shooting leaves boy, 15, dead: CPD
Woman shot in head by stray bullet celebrates birthday with officers who saved her
Never miss the meat on this vegan menu
Tips on 'homegating' during Bears game
Dan Ryan horse improving after fears animal would need to be euthanized: officials
More TOP STORIES News