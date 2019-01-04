A quick history of the Chicago Bears

The franchise became a charter member of the NFL in 1920 as the Decatur Staleys. They were named for their sponsor, the Staley Starch Company. Team mascot Staley Da Bear gets his name from this piece of history.Player/coach George Halas was given control in 1921 and moved to Chicago. In 1922, he changed team nickname to the Bears. Home games were played at Wrigley Field for 5 decades before moving to Soldier Field in 1971.Bears greats Red Grange, George Halas and Bronko Nagurski became charter member the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963. Dozens of Bears are in the Hall, including Gale Sayers, Dick Butkus, Mike Ditka, Walter Payton, Mike Singletary and 2018 inductee Brian Urlacher.The Bears shuffled their way to a Super Bowl XX Champions by defeating the New England Patriots 46-10 on January 25, 1986.Walter Payton (1975-1987) holds the franchise rushing record with 16,726 yards, second in NFL history.The team's last Super Bowl appearance was a 29-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on February 4, 2007.The current team finished in first place in the NFC Central division with a 12 - 4 record. First up in the playoffs are the defending Super Bowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles. The game is this Sunday at 3:40pm at Soldier Field.