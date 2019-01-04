CHICAGO BEARS

A quick history of the Chicago Bears

EMBED </>More Videos

Take a look back on nearly 100 years of Chicago Bears history!

Danny Tag
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The franchise became a charter member of the NFL in 1920 as the Decatur Staleys. They were named for their sponsor, the Staley Starch Company. Team mascot Staley Da Bear gets his name from this piece of history.

Player/coach George Halas was given control in 1921 and moved to Chicago. In 1922, he changed team nickname to the Bears. Home games were played at Wrigley Field for 5 decades before moving to Soldier Field in 1971.

Bears greats Red Grange, George Halas and Bronko Nagurski became charter member the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963. Dozens of Bears are in the Hall, including Gale Sayers, Dick Butkus, Mike Ditka, Walter Payton, Mike Singletary and 2018 inductee Brian Urlacher.

The Bears shuffled their way to a Super Bowl XX Champions by defeating the New England Patriots 46-10 on January 25, 1986.

Walter Payton (1975-1987) holds the franchise rushing record with 16,726 yards, second in NFL history.

The team's last Super Bowl appearance was a 29-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on February 4, 2007.

The current team finished in first place in the NFC Central division with a 12 - 4 record. First up in the playoffs are the defending Super Bowl champs, the Philadelphia Eagles. The game is this Sunday at 3:40pm at Soldier Field.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago BearshistoryentertainmentChicagoMuseum Campus
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHICAGO BEARS
Italian Beef or Philly Cheesesteak?
Bears ice sculptures installed across city ahead of playoff game
Chicago Bears vs Philadelphia Eagles preview
Waddle's World: Chicago Bears head to playoffs against Eagles
More Chicago Bears
SPORTS
Bears ice sculptures installed across city ahead of playoff game
Julian Love to skip senior season at Notre Dame, enter NFL draft
Chicago Bears vs Philadelphia Eagles preview
Waddle's World: Chicago Bears head to playoffs against Eagles
More Sports
Top Stories
Braidwood teacher charged with sex crimes in alleged relationship with teen boy
Elk Grove Village residents allowed back into homes after gas main break
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
Bears ice sculptures installed across city ahead of playoff game
From weddings to beer, the surprising impacts of the government shutdown
Malnourished dog left with heartbreaking note at animal shelter
2 patients receive new hearts, livers, kidneys in rare transplants
Britney Spears announces 'indefinite work hiatus,' cancels new Las Vegas show
Show More
Alderman Ed Burke to seek re-election after attempted extortion charge
Man charged after sending Uber to pick up teen girl, raping her
Waddle's World: Chicago Bears head to playoffs against Eagles
Preckwinkle distances herself from donation solicited by Burke
More News