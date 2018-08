ABC 7 Reporter Evelyn Holmes and her love of hockey are featured in a Chicago Tribune story today. Photo by: Kristan Lieb/for the Chicago Tribune

ABC 7 Reporter Evelyn Holmes knows how to manage tough news assignments so taking the ice Sunday mornings at 5:30 a.m., handling a big check, and learning to play one of the most challenging sports ever? -a skate in the park!Evelyn and her love of hockey are featured in a Chicago Tribune story today. Read it here