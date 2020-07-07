Chicago Cubs, White Sox announce 60-Game 2020 season schedule, Opening Day July 24

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6295879" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The sound of the bat on the ball and the sight of players on the field provided a little normalcy during an uncertain time.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Cubs and White Sox announced their 2020 60-Game regular season schedule Monday.Both teams will open at home on July 24.The announcement comes after the season was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Cubs will open their 60-Game season on Friday, July 24 at 6:10 p.m. against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.The Cubs will play 40 games covering 12 series against the National League Central Division and 20 games covering eight series against the American League Central Division.The regular season is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, September 27 at the Chicago White Sox.The Cubs will host the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field on Sunday, July 19 at 7:05 p.m.; will play at the Chicago White Sox on Monday, July 20 at 7:10 p.m.; and will host the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, July 22 at 6:05 p.m.Opening Day for the Chicago White Sox will be Friday July 24. The Sox will face off against the Minnesota Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field.Following their season-opening series, the White Sox are slated take their first trip of the season, an eight-game, nine-day trek to Cleveland (July 27-29), Kansas City (July 31-August 2) and Milwaukee (August 3-4).On Thursday, August 13, the White Sox will "host" the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB's "Field of Dreams" game in Dyersville, Iowa, at the site of the beloved 1989 baseball movie "Field of Dreams."The White Sox play each AL Central opponent 10 times during the 2020 season:Cleveland: July 27-29 at Progressive Field; August 7-9 at Guaranteed Rate Field; September 21-24 at Progressive Field)Detroit: August 10-12 at Comerica Park; August 17-20 and September 11-13 at Guaranteed Rate Field)Kansas City: July 31-August 2 at Kauffman Stadium; August 28-30 at Guaranteed Rate Field; September 3-6 at Kauffman StadiumMinnesota: July 24-26 at Guaranteed Rate Field; August 31-September 2 at Target Field; September 14-17 at Guaranteed Rate FieldGame times for the 2020 schedule are subject to change.The promotions planned for the original 2020 schedule, such as Family Sundays and Elvis Night, have also been postponed to a later date, which may include the 2021 regular season, according to the team.