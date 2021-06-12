Cubs win on reopening day, first full-capacity game in more than a year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It was a good day for baseball! Fans flocked to Wrigley Field Friday for the first full capacity Cubs game in more than a year. Many people were excited for a new beginning in the city and at the ballpark.Tony Harris has been selling peanuts on the corner of Clark and Addison right across from Friendly Confines for about three years. Last year, it was difficult to make ends meet. Now?"Today I'm making a living. This year, I'm making a living. Because we back. It's open!" Harris said.He's celebrating this sea of humanity because with full-capacity games, he said he can survive."I just feel great, everybody is feeling great," he said.Far and wide as fans gathered for the first full-capacity game in more than a year, and only a few masks could be seen. Vaccinated people are not required to wear them inside the ballpark.No social distancing is necessary and unvaccinated masking is on the honor system, according to the Cubs."One of our recent surveys showed that 96% of our season ticket holders were vaccinated, so the feeling is that people coming to a ballpark knowing that you're gonna sit next to someone...you're probably going to do everything you can to make sure you're protected," said Cubs VP of Communications Julian Green.Outside, bars are buzzing open at full capacity."So we actually got here early. we called people before just to make sure the bars were open at 10 am so we're excited to just be out here and experience it all," said Cubs fan Lexie Curtis.But nurse Anita Gonzalez and her boyfriend Chris Fernandez are still cautious."It's quite crazy to see this after a year and a half when we don't even have visitors in the hospital, right?" Gonzalez said."As we slowly get out of the pandemic, everybody should still do their part protecting themselves and others around them," added Cubs fan Chris Fernandez.Getting down to business, fans are ready for reopening day at Wrigley Field, even ones from a house divided. Mike Magnesen is a Cardinals fan, his young son loves the Cubs."It feels normal seeing everybody here, a lot of people without masks and just kind of enjoying life again, so we're excited," he said.It's important to underscore this is only possible because of vaccinations. Public health experts are still urging you to do your part to out the pandemic behind us all as we reopen and get your shot.