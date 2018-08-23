CHICAGO PROUD

Hospice organization makes 2 Cubs fans' dreams come true

A hospice organization is making Chicago Proud tonight helping two Cubs fans make their dreams a reality.

JourneyCare organized to have 48-year-old Tony Roberson and 13-year-old Lee Rivera attend Thursday night's game at Wrigley Field.

Roberson suffers from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis or ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, while Rivera has muscular dystrophy.

Rivera has been to the ballpark before, and even threw out the first pitch a few years ago.

It was Robertson's first time at Wrigley, and he says he feels very blessed to be there.
