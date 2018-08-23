7 ON YOUR SIDELINE

Marist Redhawks getting ready to take on rival Brother Rice

EMBED </>More Videos

This week, the RedHawks getting ready to take on rival Brother Rice and how they plan to build on what they had last year is the focus of our 7 On Your Sideline.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Friday is the start of High School Football in the Chicagoland area. And it's our chance to bring you great stories on the young men and women competing in fall high school sports.

Head Coach Ron Dawczak is getting his team ready for their opener on Friday. Marist has some talented players like receiver Jadon Thompson who already is garnering some D-1 attention. Last year the Red Hawks were 11-1 but that one loss came in the 8a quarterfinals. They are looking for a little redemption this year.

