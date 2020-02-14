NBA All-Star Weekend: Basketball stars joined by Former President Obama at NBA Cares events giving back to community

LA Laker's star Anthony Davis was on the line in a different way as the Chicago native helped out at the Great Chicago Food Depository. Current pros and retired All-Stars joined about 400 volunteers in a massive effort to pack and ship food for Chicago-area homeless.
For many, it was a very personal act of giving as they recounted their own struggles growing up.
Ron Harper brought his kids to help give back, too. Everywhere you looked there were NBA greats from the past and present, legends who say it's their duty to help the less fortunate.
For the food bank volunteers it was the thrill of a lifetime to work alongside their sports heroes. For those charged with feeding the hungry every day, this day was a godsend.
The Greater Chicago Food Depository said this was the largest volunteer produce re-pack in the agency's history, going back to 1979.
Former President Barack Obama also got in on the action, surprising rising NBA stars at an event packing school supplies for Chicago students and teachers.
Obama met with NBA rookie sensation Zion Williamson, of the New Orleans Pelicans, and Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic.
NBA Cares is hosting events and programs throughout the week to benefit tens of thousands of children across Chicago's neighborhoods.
Williamson and Doncic are among the top young stars who will play in the NBA Rising Stars game Friday night.
On Thursday, Dwyane Wade surprised students at his alma mater, Harold Richards High School in Oak Lawn, after a screening of his new ESPN documentary "D. Wade: Life Unexpected."
Davis also returned to his alma mater, Perspectives Charter School.
More events are scheduled throughout the weekend.
For everything you need to know, check out ABC7's guide on Chicago's NBA All-Star Weekend.