Super Stock racing boats flip and crash simultaneously in dramatic video

KEY WEST, Fla. -- Spectators gasped as they watched two racing boats crash and flip over at the same time during the first day of the Race World Offshore World Championships in Key West, Florida.

The two powerful boats were racing side by side on the course when the double Super Stock crash occurred. Race teams for these boats consist of a two-person team - a driver who controls the boat's steering and a throttleman responsible for operating the engines.

According to Race World Offshore, everyone in the two teams involved are okay.

Race World Offshore also posted an injury update that confirms "All four racers extricated themselves from the boats following the accident and were all conscious and alert."

