Navy Pier offering free Valentine's Day ideas, including first-ever fireworks show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Navy Pier is set to celebrate lovebirds with the biggest Valentine's Day celebration to date.

The two-week celebration will feature a first-ever Valentine's-themed fireworks show, romantic dinners and free social media photo opportunities.

Valentines-themed Fireworks

The first-ever Valentine's-themed fireworks will be launched at 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 10 from the Lake Stage in Polk Bros Park. Navy Pier's South Dock will have a free and enchanting view.

Tunnel of Love

An illuminated Tunnel of Love will be available for photo opportunities beginning Thursday, Feb. 1, through Wednesday, Feb. 14. The free giant tunnel with twinkling hearts and diamonds will stretch along the South Dock.

'Be My Valentine' Art Date at Women's Live Artist Studio

Engage in a free art workshop at Women's Live Artist Studio on Feb. 10. Workshops are scheduled from noon to 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 to 6 p.m. Painter Lois Stone will lead the workshop, teaching duos techniques for creating vibrant abstract art.

Love Letter Mixology Class at Windy City Ribs

Windy City Ribs will have a free mixology class on Feb. 14. Class runs from 5 to 7 p.m. It is open to anyone age 21 or older. Advance registration is required. The first 10 guests to RSVP will receive a free branded glass.

Cupid-inspired City Cruises

City Cruises Chicago will offer a Fireworks Valentine's Premier Dinner Cruise on Lake Michigan on Feb. 10 and Wednesday, Feb. 14. The cruise will feature cocktails, food, a live DJ and a clear view of the fireworks. Climate-controlled indoor spaces will be available.

'Romance on the Water' at Sable Hotel

Surprise your valentine with a two-night stay starting on Feb. 9 at Sable at Navy Pier Chicago, Curio Collection by Hilton. The "Romance on the Water" package includes complimentary champagne, gift basket from Milk+Honey and a late checkout at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11.

Private Igloo Experience

Harry Caray's Tavern will offer a private heated igloo experience on Feb. 2 and Wednesday, Feb. 14. Reservation fees start at $200; it includes a choice of a s'mores board or Harry's signature Breaking Ball dessert.

Galentine's at Chef Art Smith's Reunion

Reunion's Chef Art will offer a special Valentine's Day menu for happy couples on Feb. 10 and Feb. 14. The menu includes "Lots of Love" Fried Chicken or Sizzling Steak and Chocolate Cake for two with champagne. A reservation costs $55 per couple. Reunion will offer a Galentine's Charcuterie Board special with bottomless chardonnay on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

All artists, activities and dates are subject to change.

To find out more, visit navypier.org.