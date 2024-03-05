Chicago's iconic river architecture boat tour returns to downtown on St. Patrick's Day weekend

The Chicago Architecture Center's River Cruises will come back to the heart of the city on St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The Chicago Architecture Center's River Cruises will come back to the heart of the city on St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The Chicago Architecture Center's River Cruises will come back to the heart of the city on St. Patrick's Day weekend.

The Chicago Architecture Center's River Cruises will come back to the heart of the city on St. Patrick's Day weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Architecture Center's River Cruises will be back in service on St. Patrick's Day weekend.

Cruisers will travel down all three branches of the Chicago River on Chicago's First Lady.

RELATED: St. Patrick's Day 2024 parades, river dyeing, pop-up bars and parties

More than 50 buildings are discussed during the tours, including Willis Tower, the Wrigley Building, Tribune Tower, and more.

Tours are given by volunteers certified by the Chicago Architecture Center.

Departures begin Sunday, March 17.

Know before you go

Guests can take individually-wrapped food on any boat tour. There is also a full-service cash bar that offers snacks and drinks.

Luggage and strollers are not allowed aboard the boats, according to the website.

Ticket prices start at $54 for daytime cruises, prices vary.

To see available dates, click here.