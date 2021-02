Chicago swim instructors highlight importance of swimming safety ahead of spring break, summer trips

Play it cool and follow the rules.

Designate a water safety guardian.

Wear a life jacket.

If you can, enroll in swim lessons and practice before your trip.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a warning all parents need to hear: Drowning can happen to any family, the American Academy of Pediatrics said.It's the leading cause of death for kids 1-4, and a top cause of death for teens.Over the past year, many kids have not spent as much time in the water and have skipped swim lessons during the COVID-19 pandemic. Before taking a spring break trip, it's important to remember basic water safety.Rebecca McGregor of Goldfish Swim School Chicagoland shared some practical tips for parents.Goldfish offers classes, as do many park districts, YMCAs and other groups.