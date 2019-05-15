UIC's Scott Ota among nation's best NCAA baseball players

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When thinking of some of the best NCAA baseball players in the country, UIC does not immediately come to mind, but right fielder Scott Ota is changing minds.The Flames outfielder is among the NCAA leaders in homers with 18 and RBIs with 55, while hitting .359.Scott is not exactly a giant at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds, but the California native gets the most out of what he has."Coming in, I was a little nervous, being a freshman coming from California. But as soon as I got here the team really welcomed me, the coaches welcomed me and they have a really good culture," Ota said. "Every kids in California wants to stay in California obviously, but luckily for me, this school has great facilities and they offered me a scholarship, so I came here on my visit and I knew this was the place I wanted to be for the next four years."