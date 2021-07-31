chicago archdiocese

St. Ignatius parish holds final mass in Rogers Park

By
EMBED <>More Videos

St. Ignatius parish holds final mass in Rogers Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A North Side church had a bittersweet celebration Saturday as St. Ignatius parish held its final regular mass.

There were mixed emotions in Rogers Park as a thousand or so parishioners gathered for a final time in the beautiful neoclassical church.

The St. Ignatius parish is more than a century old, opening in 1907, but last December the Archdiocese made the difficult decision to close the parish and consolidate with two others -- St. Gertrude and St. Jerome -- as part of the "renew my church" initiative.

Father Dan Hartnett has helped lead St. Ignatius since 2018 and this was also his home parish growing up.

"I'm sure all of us feel very broken hearted in many ways because this isn't just a building for us, but this has been our spiritual home," Fr. Hartnett said before they final mass.

"It's just, there's joy because this is where I grew up, but heartache too," added parishioner Tim Boyle.

It's still unclear what will happen to the church, as well as the school and other buildings on the campus, which parishioners hope they will continue to find use in.

While that is a question for tomorrow, today is about reflecting on the history of this parish and what it's meant to generations of families who are now looking forward to their next chapter within the church.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagorogers parkchurchchicago archdiocese
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO ARCHDIOCESE
Archdiocese of Chicago holds Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Chicago Catholic schools returning to 'near normal' operations
Pastor emeritus at Chicago church cleared of sex abuse accusations
Chicago's faithful rejoice as church services return to 'normal' amid full reopening
TOP STORIES
Lollapalooza COVID: Day 3 of fest includes new mask requirements
Long lines force change at many IL Secretary of State offices
Chicago, Cook Co. announce 'universal' indoor mask guidance
Trump due $1M tax refund for Chicago skyscraper, tax agency rules
Ammunition shelves bare as US gun sales continue to soar
Illinois COVID: How can IL repay $4.2B in unemployment money borrowed?
St. Sabina church hosts annual 'Day of Service'
Show More
Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I'm vaccinated?
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, stray storm late Saturday night
Piping plovers lose 2 chicks at Chicago Montrose Beach
22 shot, 1 fatally, in weekend gun violence: Chicago police
Pet food company announces voluntary recall
More TOP STORIES News