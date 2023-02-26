The Irish Fellowship Club is set to kick of St. Patrick's Day 2023 celebrations with a charity party at Theater on the Lake in Lincoln Park, Chicago.

Irish Fellowship Club of Chicago to kick off St. Patrick's Day celebrations with charity party

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Young Irish Fellowship Club of Chicago is getting an early start to St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

"Forever Green" is one of Chicago's largest St. Patrick's Day parties, kicking off on March 3, from at 7 p.m. and running until 11:30 p.m., at Theater on the Lake.

The celebration is not just a night of fun and dancing, but also an opportunity to do good. Proceeds from this event benefit YIFC's Charity Partners, so you can party with purpose and give back to the community.

Tickets are $75 and include entry, drinks and food for the duration of the event.

Due to a large number of attendees, there is limited table space at the venue. Get there early if you want to secure a table!

A photo ID (driver's license or passport) is required at the door for entry, along with a digital or physical copy of your ticket.