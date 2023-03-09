  • Full Story
St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day Parade Chicago: Trinity Irish Dancers to perform around area ahead of March 17

St. Patrick's Day activities can include seeing dancers at schools, businesses and events this weekend

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 9, 2023 3:24PM
Trinity Irish Dancers to perform around area ahead of St. Pat's Day
The Trinity Irish Dance team plans to perform around the Chicago area ahead of St. Patrick's Day 2023. They'll be in Chicago, Palatine and more.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're counting down the days until Saint Patrick's Day, and Chicago's celebration kicks off this weekend.

The many events planned include performances from the Trinity Irish Dancers of Chicago.

The group will be making the rounds to dozens of schools, businesses and events this Saturday and Sunday.

SEE MORE: Chicago St. Patrick's Day 2023: How to watch Chicago River dyeing, parades, and more

Some of the dance company joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday morning to show off their moves.

The company is made up of hundreds of dancers across the Chicago area.

You can see them Saturday at the Palatine parade at 11 a.m. and the Chicago downtown parade at 12:30 p.m. They'll also be at the Chicago Northwest Side parade at noon Sunday.

To connect with the team, click here.

