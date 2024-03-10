From Irish pub grub to music shows, celebrate Irish culture with Old St. Pat's Church

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Get ready for St. Patrick's Day in Chicago by celebrating with Old St. Patrick's Church with special events happening throughout the month.

25th Annual Siamsa na nGael

Returning after a three-year hiatus at the Chicago Symphony, a distinguished guest narrator and soloists from the Old St. Patrick's Concert Choir, Metropolis Orchestra, Irish Trad band, Trinity Dance and bagpipers are back.

Explore the story of St. Brigid who was known for being a unifier, healer, and inspirer on Monday, March 11 at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Shamrock'n at Old St. Pats

An annual party filled with Irish pub grub, music, pints and even activities for the littlest of leprechauns kicks off this weekend.

The party starts on Saturday at Amazing Space Venue in the West Loop from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

There will be a special appearance by Chicago Garda and the iconic Shannon Rovers Pipe & Drum Band.

Guests will have a chance to enter the Pot O' Gold raffle to win a $20,000 grand prize!

Pub Pass Tickets are $50, which includes entry, three drinks and a meal.

General Entry tickets are $25; $30 at the door if tickets are still available.

Kids 6-10 are $10 and 5 and under are free. Kids receive a free meal with entry and a Shamrock'n activity pack.

To see a detailed schedule of the part, click here.

Funds raised at the events will support the numerous ministries at Old St Patrick's Church, including social justice initiatives, outreach programs, and strengthening the mission of the church.

To see all events, visit oldstpats.org/special-events.html.