Man, 48, fatally stabbed inside his Brighton Park home, Chicago police say

A man, 48, was stabbed to death Friday in the 4200 block of South California Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 48-year-old man was found stabbed to death Friday afternoon in the Brighton Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The man was inside his home at about 4:40 p.m. in the 4200 block of South California Avenue when another man police said he knew attacked him with a knife.

Responding officers was found the victim dead on the kitchen floor.

He suffered a stab wound to the groin and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

So far no one is in custody.

Area One Detectives are investigating.