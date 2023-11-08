A 33-year-old female victim was in a verbal altercation with a known male offender and was stabbed with a sharp object.

Chicago stabbing: Woman stabbed during argument in East Garfield Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 33-year-old woman was stabbed during an argument on Chicago's West Side on early Tuesday morning, police say.

Police said the stabbing happened in the East Garfield Park neighborhood's 300 Block of S. Whipple around 3:54 a.m.

ALSO SEE: Grad student critically injured in Valparaiso stabbing at Planet Fitness dies: university

The male offender took out a sharp object and began to swing it at the victim making contact before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai where she is listed in fair condition, police said. There is no one in custody and Area Four Detectives are investigating.

SEE ALSO: Chicago stabbing: Man stabbed during argument in Rogers Park parking lot, police say

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood