Veteran Resource Week: LaSalle Network helps veterans find jobs through hiring initiative

CHICAGO (WLS) -- During Veteran Resource Week, LaSalle Network is to work with both hiring companies to recruit veteran talent and help veteran job seekers land employment.
A lot of companies have a difficult time understanding the nuances of veteran service and the skills veterans bring, according to Christian Canas, LaSalle Network.
"A lot of that also comes with veterans not understanding maybe what to put on their resume," Canas said.
As Veteran Resource Week takes place from July 12 to July 16, LaSalle Network aims to provide one-on-one meetings, trained military career coaches as well as resuming writing, interviews and jobs.
To learn more about Veteran Resource Week, visit LaSalle Network's website.
