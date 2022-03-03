Stanford women's soccer captain Katie Meyer dies at age 22

The university said that her death happened in an on-campus residence, but no further details were provided.
"Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world," Stanford said in a press released. "Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome' to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general."
The Stanford community has suffered an unimaginable loss. Our thoughts & love are with Katie’s family & friends. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3qXOyx7atO— Stanford Athletics (@GoStanford) March 2, 2022
The university has resources available for those affected by Meyer's death and encouraged people to check in on those around them.
Meyer's biography page can be found on the Stanford Athletics website.