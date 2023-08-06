IL State Fair 2023 starts this week, featuring Tim McGraw, Alanis Morissette and Nelly

This year's Illinois State Fair schedule includes Tim McGraw, Alanis Morissette and Nelly. The event is set to start this week in Springfield.

State Fair tickets on sale now

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois State Fair opens this week.

This year's theme is "Harvest the Fun."

Some of this year's headliners include the Doobie Brothers, Tim McGraw, Alanis Morissette and Nelly.

The Illinois State Fair runs from Aug. 10 to 20, and is located at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

Visit statefair.illinois.gov for more information on the performers' schedule and tickets.

Every year, inmates from the Illinois Department of Corrections help with landscaping for the state fair.

"They take a tremendous amount of pride in the work they do," said Jerry Morgan, Illinois State Fairgrounds landscaping supervisor.