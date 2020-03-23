Health & Fitness

Fitness expert Stephanie Mansour offers tips on how to stay positive during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is stirring up a lot of emotions for all of us: stress, anxiety and even boredom.

Health and fitness expert Stephanie Mansour is helping us stay positive.

"Everyone's 'new normal' is totally upside down," Mansour said. "We're all cooped up at home and whether you are surrounded by food or you're trying to figure out how to make do with what you have, or whether you're used to working out at the gym or you're not moving at all."

Mansour said there are many mental tricks we can all apply to lessen anxiety and feel more in control.

First, Mansour recommends finding an "anchor."

"Go through your house or your apartment and find something that you can hold onto, and I want you to think of one word that you can say to yourself that's going to help you feel more calm and relaxed," she said.

She also suggests setting reminders for yourself, and finding a virtual workout that works for you.

For more tips from Step It Up With Steph, visit her website at https://stepitupwithsteph.com.
