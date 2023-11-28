Stephen Colbert cancels late night shows after experiencing ruptured appendix

Stephen Colbert is putting a pause on his late night show due to a health issue.

The host of "The Late Show" shared a statement on the show's Instagram account Monday announcing the news.

"Sorry to say that I have to cancel our shows this week," the statement said. "I'm sure you're thinking, 'Turkey overdose, Steve? Gravy boat capsize?' Actually, I'm recovering from surgery for a ruptured appendix."

Colbert, 59, also expressed gratitude to his doctors "for their care" and his wife Evelyn "Evie" McGee-Colbert, as well as his kids, "for putting up with me."

Concluding the note with his trademark wit, he added, "Going forward, all emails to my appendix will be handled by my pancreas."

Fans and followers flocked to the comment section of the post to send supportive messages to the comedian, who has been hosting the "The Late Show" on CBS since 2015.

Appendicitis is inflammation of the appendix, a small pouch attached to the large intestine in the right lower abdomen, according to StatPearls, an online library published in the National Library of Medicine.

Appendicitis is considered a medical emergency that requires immediate attention because an inflamed appendix can rupture within the first 36 hours of symptoms, according to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.

A rupture can lead to complications such as peritonitis, which is a serious infection that can spread to the abdomen, or an abscess, which is a collection of pus, StatPearls states.

Appendicitis can have more than one cause. Possible causes include hardened stool that can block the opening of the appendix, enlarged tissue in the appendix wall, or inflammatory bowel disease, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. Symptoms of appendicitis can include fever, abdominal pain, lack of appetite, vomiting, constipation and diarrhea.

This isn't the first health issue that had caused Colbert to take a break from his show. In October, he announced he would be out for a week in order to recover from COVID-19.