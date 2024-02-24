Bears Hall of Famer Steve McMichael returns home from hospital after being admitted to ICU

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael returned home Friday after spending over a week in the hospital.

McMichael was admitted to the ICU last Thursday and was treated for a MRSA infection and a UTI.

He was seen being brought to his Homer Glen home by ambulance Friday night with his wife Misty by his side.

The 66-year-old went public with an ALS diagnosis three years ago. McMichael was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month.

The family announced Saturday he had developed MRSA, a staph infection that can be difficult to treat because it is resistant to certain antibiotics, and was undergoing a blood transfusion.

"Steve is responding to the antibiotics and his condition is improving... He's one tough guy. He's Mongo, and his DNA is different," his wife Misty said in an update on Sunday.