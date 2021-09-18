Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael to accept ALS Courage Award during Walk for Life event

FULL INTERVIEW | Steve 'Mongo' McMichael shares his ALS battle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A milestone event happening Saturday at Soldier Field with Chicago's largest gathering for people living with ALS.It's the 20th anniversary for the Les Turner ALS Foundation's Walk for life.The event will get going with pre-walk festivities around 9:30 a.m. and an opening ceremony at 10:30 a.m.It's free to get in but donations are encouraged.The Les turner foundation raises thousands every year and has already reached 80% of its $425,000 goal.Former Chicago Bear Steve McMichael and his loved ones are walking with a purpose as he is going to receive the ALS Courage Award.He recently told ABC 7's Dionne Miller he's using the same courage and fight he had as an athlete to beat ALS."You don't have to try to be courageous, you are. That's just inherently part of who I am, you know," McMichael said. "I'm not going to go gently into that good night. Rage against the dying of the light. That's courage."McMichael will be at the event in person to accept his award.ABC 7's Phil Schwartz will emcee the event.