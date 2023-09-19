ALS Walk for Life to step off Saturday at Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Treatment and a cure for ALS is being researched and developed in Chicago, thanks, in large part, to an event happening this weekend.

The ALS "Walk for Life" will step off on Saturday morning at Soldier Field. Phil Schwarz is the emcee.

SEE ALSO | First responders hold fundraiser for Bears legend Steve McMichael and his NFL Hall of Fame bid

The free event raises money to change outcomes for those living with the life-changing disease, which Bears legend Steve McMichael has.

Laura Freveletti, CEO of the Les Turner ALS Foundation, joined ABC7 to talk about what ALS is and what life looks like after a diagnosis.

She also discussed what kind of progress is being made in Chicago to find a cure.