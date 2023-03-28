1 of 2 killed 2 killed after van flips over Stevenson Expressway embankment ID'd

Two people were killed and another was critically injured in an I-55 crash near Cicero Avenue, the Chicago Fire Department said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were killed and another was critically injured in a Monday evening crash on the Stevenson Expressway, Chicago fire officials said.

The crash happened on the Interstate 55 inbound near Cicero Avenue on the city's Southwest Side, fire officials said. A van previously on I-55 flipped over an embankment, ejecting three people.

Two men, 26 and 30 years old, were found dead on the scene, fire officials said. A 42-year-old man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

One of the victims was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Victor Gordian, 26, of Chicago.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the crash.