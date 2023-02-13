13-year-olds arrested after fatal crash in stolen car, killing 71-year-old man, Robbins police say

Robbins police said the stolen KIA was involved in a fatal crash. Three 13-year-olds were arrested.

ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- Three 13-year-olds were arrested Sunday in connection to a fatal crash while in a stolen car, police said.

Robbins police noticed a late model Kia with a broken driver's side window driving northbound on Kedzie Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

The officer alerted dispatch concerning the suspicious vehicle and attempted to drive in the direction of the Kia. However, the officer immediately noticed smoke from what appeared to be a vehicle accident blocks ahead.

When the officer arrived to the scene, he noticed the stolen KIA was involved in a fatal crash with a late model Ford Taurus.

The Robbins Fire Department was dispatched and responded to the scene where a 71-year-old man was pulled from the Ford. He was transported to Christ Hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Three teens that were inside the stolen KIA were arrested, police said.