Howard Brown Health workers to go on strike over labor disputes in clinics across Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Workers from Howard Brown Health are preparing to walk off the job this week.

Hundreds of union members are expected to go on strike Tuesday and Wednesday in clinics across the city, over unresolved labor disputes.

This decision follows over a year of contract negotiations and multiple Unfair Labor Practice suits against Howard Brown Health.

Union members say they have raised concerns over years of not receiving fair wages, working conditions free from harassment, and reasonable benefits.

The union said the final straw for them was Howard Brown Health shortening patient visit times in order to increase traffic through clinics which only doubled patient loads in a day.

Despite these concerns, union members say CEO of Howard Brown Health David Munar, has remained stagnant to address the requests of members.

The union plans to also boycott Howard Brown's Brown Elephant thrift stores.