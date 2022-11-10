NYC subway shooting: Accused shooter wants trial moved to Chicago

Ten passengers were shot in the April attack. All of them survived.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The man accused of opening fire on a New York City Subway train wants his trial moved to Chicago.

Lawyers for Frank James argue the non-stop media coverage and Mayor Eric Adams saying repeatedly that police "got him" makes it impossible to find impartial jurors in New York.

The ABC7 I-Team reported that James lived in Chicago starting in 2015 and spent two years in a single-room occupancy hotel in Uptown.