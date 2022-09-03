Suicide Prevention Week: Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk returns to Montrose Harbor

The Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk returns to Montrose Harbor Sept. 17 as a part of Suicide Prevention Week.

September 5th kicks off National Suicide Prevention Week.

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Illinois chapter invites everyone to participate in the Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk. It will be held at Montrose Harbor from 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on September 17.

The Chicagoland Walk is one of hundreds held in cities throughout the country. These events give people the courage to open up about their own connections to the cause, and a platform to create a culture that's smarter about mental health.

"In 2020, 54% of Americans had been affected by suicide in some way," said Angela Cummings, AFSP Illinois Area Executive Director. "The annual walk provides an outlet for the community to come together to provide support, share their stories whether they have been struggling themselves or know someone who has been affected, and work toward suicide prevention. It is a powerful day."

Participants can sign up as individuals or as a team, click here to register or donate.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, or dial 988, text TALK to 741741 or go to https://988lifeline.org/